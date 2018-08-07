TODAY |

Man jailed for 13 years over death of Ngaruawahia man Mitchell Paterson

A man on life parole has been jailed for 13 years for the death of a man whose body was found at McLaren Falls in July last year.

Mitchell Paterson, 26, of Ngaruawahia died after being held in a choke-hold in the back of a car in Hamilton in July.

His body was later thrown off a bridge into the McLaren Falls in Bay of Plenty.

Leon Wilson, 49, was earlier found guilty of the manslaughter and kidnapping of Mr Paterson.

And today has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Wilson is a former gang leader who is on life parole with previous convictions, including murder, rape and aggravated robbery.

The Crown said Wilson was the central figure in the death of Mr Paterson and that he posed a high risk of re-offending.

A total of eight people were charged over the death - five of them pleaded guilty and three, including Wilson, were found guilty at trial.

rnz.co.nz

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson. Source: Facebook / Mitchell Paterson
