TODAY |

Man involved in police shootout that prompted Canterbury cops to carry firearms appears in court

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

The man involved in a shootout involving Canterbury police, prompting them to carry firearms, has appeared in court.

Treik Allen was remanded in custody after allegedly using a pistol in a firearms incident on Anzac Drive on Saturday, February 23.

Allen was charged with using the weapon to prevent the arrest of another man, who was caught by police after a separate shootout in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Allen is due to reappear in court on March 25.

Canterbury police are no longer carrying guns on their person following his arrest.

Police there had been ordered to carry firearms on duty until Treik Allen was apprehended. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:20
Taylor says one of the only regrets he has about joining ISIS is not having enough money for a slave.
Kiwi 'Bumbling Jihadi' Mark Taylor captured in Syria, may be sent back to New Zealand
2
Nicole Hanselmann
Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
3
Letterbox (file picture).
'It's too horrible' - decapitated baby goat left in Morrinsville woman's mailbox
4
Some of the images of discoloured water coming out of the taps in Napier during 2018, sent to 1 NEWS by frustrated residents.
Napier City Council rules out compensation for brown tap water as survey suggests most residents are still unhappy with chlorination
5
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event.
Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:34
The majority of respondents expect the Government to fall short of its KiwiBuild target.

KiwiBuild: Taxpayers may have to foot the bill for losses
02:32
Former Prime Ministers and Governors' General were paid million in annuities last year.

$3.7m in travel and annuities paid out to former Prime Ministers, Governors-General and spouses over past five years

04:58
Mr Goff tells Breakfast why he should be mayor for another term.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff cites need for 'safe' beaches while confirming bid for second term

Ian McKellen apologises over comments on Kevin Spacey, Bryan Singer sex abuse allegations