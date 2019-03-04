Man involved in police shootout that prompted Canterbury cops to carry firearms appears in court

The man involved in a shootout involving Canterbury police, prompting them to carry firearms, has appeared in court.

Treik Allen was remanded in custody after allegedly using a pistol in a firearms incident on Anzac Drive on Saturday, February 23.

Allen was charged with using the weapon to prevent the arrest of another man, who was caught by police after a separate shootout in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Allen is due to reappear in court on March 25.