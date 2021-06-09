Man involved in NZ's national security denies importing cocaine

A man involved in New Zealand's national security has pleaded not guilty to importing cocaine.

Law enforcement officials walk past an Operation Trojan Shield logo at a news conference in San Diego. Source: Associated Press

He was arrested following Operation Trojan Shield, an FBI-led operation where it set up and run an encrypted messaging service called ANOM.

The operation led to simultaneous raids across the world involving multiple police agencies.

The man appeared briefly in the Auckland District Court this morning.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of importing cocaine and was remanded on bail.