Man involved in group altercation dies from his injuries in Hawke's Bay hospital

A man who was admitted to hospital with critical injuries after an altercation involving a group of people has died in Hawke's Bay Hospital this afternoon.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the 47-year-old was admitted to hospital on November 17 after he was believed to have been injured following an altercation involving multiple people at an address in Long Range Road, Pourere.

In a statement police said: "We do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public but we are seeking a number of people over the incident at Long Range Road".

On Wednesday a 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery over the incident.

He is due to appear in the Waipukurau District Court on December 8.