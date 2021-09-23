Man 'of interest' sought after woman found dead in Auckland's Mt Albert

A man is being sought as a “person of interest” after a body believed to be that of Lena Zhang Harrap was found in Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.

Lena Zhang Harrap.

A homicide investigation was launched on Thursday after a body was discovered in Mt Albert at 4.30pm on Wednesday, Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

While the formal identification of the body has not yet been completed, the woman is believed to be Lena Zhang, also known as Lena Zhang Harrap.

Harrap left her Mt Albert home for a walk, believed to be from Jersey Ave, along Richardson Road and then up Grande Ave between 6.30 and 7.30am. She was reported missing by her family at 1pm after she failed to return.

Police believe the body is local woman Lena Zhang, also known as Lena Zhang Harrap, was last seen leaving to go for a walk from her home in Mt Albert on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who was vision impaired and had Down syndrome, was 130cm tall and “walked at a slow pace”, Pascoe said.

She was wearing a purple top and dark pants with police releasing a CCTV image of Harrap’s last movements.

Police are also seeking a “person of interest” who was seen on CCTV walking up Grande Ave towards the walkway towards Summit Drive at 7.30am, Pascoe said.

“It’s important that we identify and locate this male as we believe he can assist our investigation.”



The man is described as being a dark-skinned with dark hair balding on top, a receding hairline and a distinctive mark on his forehead.



He was wearing a blue hoodie and a face mask.



"We know the local community will be shocked and saddened," he said.