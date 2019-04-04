TODAY |

Man injures police dog, damages property in rooftop ordeal in Hamilton overnight

A man has been taken into custody following an incident on a roof in Hamilton overnight.

Police were called after a man, 49, was found on the roof of a building on Victoria Street at around 9pm, police said.

Cordons were put in place, and the power to the block was switched off to protect residents in the area.

The Armed Offenders Squad and the police negotiation team were called to the scene, where they negotiated with the man for several hours.

A number of vehicles were damaged by items thrown from the roof during this time. A police dog was also injured in the incident, they said. The dog's injuries are not believed to be serious.

A distraction device and taser were used, and the man was taken into custody at around 1.10am. No shots were fired during the incident.

The man was hospitalised as a precaution, but has since been discharged. He remains in police custody.

He will appear in Hamilton District Court today facing a number of charges, including assault, robbery, wilful damage, and injuring a police dog.

