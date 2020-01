A man is in a moderate condition after a microlight plane crashed near Whangārei, Northland, today.

Otaika, south of Whangārei. Source: Google Maps

The plane crashed into a paddock in Otaika, south of Whangārei, just after 11am, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

St John confirmed the pilot has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.