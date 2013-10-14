Man injured after car rolls off highway near Nelson

A man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition after a car rolled off State Highway 60 near Appleby, Nelson late last night.

Yellow ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

Police were notified of the incident just before midnight when the car landed in a paddock and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Police and members of the public located the 33-year-old man who was taken to Nelson Hospital before being transferred by helicopter to Wellington Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

Fire fighters used thermal imaging equipment at the scene to search the area where the vehicle stopped to ensure no one else had been ejected from the car.

Senior Sergeant Clare Robertson says police do not believe there was anyone else in the car.

The Serious Crash Unit will continue investigating the crash.