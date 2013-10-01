 

Man incorrectly locked in Masterton court cells for two nights

Police have apologised to a man who was locked in court cells for two nights in Wairarapa.

They have also launched an investigation into the incident.

The man appeared in the Masterton District Court on Saturday morning on a breach of bail charge.

He was granted bail, but ended up spending the next two nights in the cells.

He was found by police and court staff on Monday morning, and after being checked out by a doctor, was released. 

"The priority is to determine how this happened and to continue to support the man and his family," Wairarapa Area Commander Inspector Donna Howard said.

"Police have apologised to the man and his family for the distress caused. We are working with the Ministry of Justice and police have also referred the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority."

