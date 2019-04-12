TODAY |

Man in Trump shirt who shouted abuse outside Christchurch mosque sentenced to supervision

Jordan Oppert
A man who hurled abuse outside Christchurch’s Al Noor Mosque less than a month after the terrorist attacks has been sentenced to 10 months supervision.

Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa appeared in the Christchurch District Court today for sentencing on one charge of disorderly behaviour.

On April 10 Tuapawa went to the Deans Ave mosque about 4.30pm wearing a Trump t-shirt. Judge Couch says he was in an "agitated and aggressive state".

Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa's lawyer said his client is embarrassed and deeply ashamed.

Police were present at the mosque at the time, but let Tuapawa walk off. Later that night, he was arrested.

Tuapawa says he has no recollection of the offending, but is deeply remorseful.

Fifty-one people died when a gunman opened fire at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on March 15. 

Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court of acting in a way that could "cause violence".
