TODAY |

Man in serious condition, others including children injured after vehicle hits power pole in rural Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A man believed to be in his 30s is in a serious condition, with a woman and three children also injured, after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Auckland's Clevedon area.

Police said they were called to the crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road shortly before 9am.

The road is expected to be blocked for some time and motorists are warned to avoid the area.

St John told 1 NEWS the situation is "rapidly unfolding".

The ambulance service said the man, who was the driver, was seriously injured, while the woman was in a moderate condition and the children had minor injuries.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene, but returned to base as all were transported to Middlemore Hospital by road due to its proximity.


Crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Bay Road in Auckland. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fonterra announces closure of Kāpiti Coast plant, hours after reporting $605m loss
2
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
3
Watch: In busy final day at UN, Jacinda Ardern appears on American breakfast TV
4
Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges a 'turkey' during exchange in Parliament
5
'Putting my family first' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in doubt for Kiwis internationals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:41

Obesity rates among Aucklanders have tripled in space of one generation - report

Māori judge appointed as chief of the District Court
03:28

Single and sober - secrets to a long life for New Zealand's oldest man celebrating 108th birthday
03:57

Woman who re-homes hundreds of dogs rewarded with $10,000 from ASB