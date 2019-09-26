Man in serious condition, others including children injured after vehicle hits power pole in rural Auckland

A man believed to be in his 30s is in a serious condition, with a woman and three children also injured, after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Auckland's Clevedon area.

Police said they were called to the crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road shortly before 9am.

The road is expected to be blocked for some time and motorists are warned to avoid the area.

St John told 1 NEWS the situation is "rapidly unfolding".

The ambulance service said the man, who was the driver, was seriously injured, while the woman was in a moderate condition and the children had minor injuries.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene, but returned to base as all were transported to Middlemore Hospital by road due to its proximity.