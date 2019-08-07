Man in serious condition after stabbing in Christchurch

A man is in a serious condition after been stabbed at a Hoon Hay property in Christchurch this afternoon.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police were called to the address along Hoon Hay Rd just after 3pm after reports of an assault, a spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.
One person is being treated in a serious condition after being stabbed.
It's believed that both people knew each other but police inquiries are still ongoing.
Anyone who may have information relating to the stabbing and has not yet come forward is asked to contact police on 105 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.