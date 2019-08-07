TODAY |

Man in serious condition after stabbing in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

A man is in a serious condition after been stabbed at a Hoon Hay property in Christchurch this afternoon. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the address along Hoon Hay Rd just after 3pm after reports of an assault, a spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

One person is being treated in a serious condition after being stabbed.

It's believed that both people knew each other but police inquiries are still ongoing. 

Anyone who may have information relating to the stabbing and has not yet come forward is asked to contact police on 105 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Disappointed and infuriated' crowds enraged at $100,000 giveaway in Auckland
2
Police warn public not to approach wanted man believed to be in Taranaki
3
Giant wētā released into historic home at Motuihe Island after restoration efforts
4
Historic church ablaze in Ponsonby, sending plumes of smoke across central Auckland
5
Christchurch mosque attack survivors and families given advance copy of Royal Commission report
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Dozens of people found only wearing underwear in Texas human smuggling operation

Container ship carrying potential Covid-19 case found leaking carbon monoxide

Nine new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation

Large Sei whale dies after beaching at Farewell Spit, Golden Bay