Man in serious condition after stabbing in Christchurch

A man is in a serious condition after been stabbed at a Hoon Hay property in Christchurch this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the address along Hoon Hay Rd just after 3pm after reports of an assault, a spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

One person is being treated in a serious condition after being stabbed.

It's believed that both people knew each other but police inquiries are still ongoing.