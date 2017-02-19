 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Man in serious condition after helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

A man is in a serious condition and has been flown by rescue helicopter to Whanganui Hospital after a helicopter crashed in the Ruapehu region.

Area of helicopter crash in central North Island

Area of helicopter crash in central North Island

Source: 1 NEWS

The pilot was the only person on board the helicopter when it crashed in a remote location in the Waimarino Forest near Raetihi. 

"The location is north west of Raetihi. It's a fairly isolated area," Fire Service shift commander Mike Wanoa said.

"We have no further details yet. We know there is a crash there but we're still about 30 minutes from the scene," Mr Wanoa said in an update at 10.30am.

The crash scene is believed to be near Makakahi Road, which runs part way between the Tongariro and Whanganui national parks.

