Man in serious condition after helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

A man is in a serious condition and has been flown by rescue helicopter to Whanganui Hospital after a helicopter crashed in the Ruapehu region.

Area of helicopter crash in central North Island Source: 1 NEWS

The pilot was the only person on board the helicopter when it crashed in a remote location in the Waimarino Forest near Raetihi.

"The location is north west of Raetihi. It's a fairly isolated area," Fire Service shift commander Mike Wanoa said.

"We have no further details yet. We know there is a crash there but we're still about 30 minutes from the scene," Mr Wanoa said in an update at 10.30am.