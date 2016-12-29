Man in serious condition after getting hand caught in machinery at work

A man got his hand caught in machinery at a Thames workplace today when he reached in to make an adjustment.

The man was taken to Waikato Hospital by the Auckland & Coromandel Westpac Rescue Helicopter, who were alerted to the incident at 6.50am.

Helicopter crewman Aaron Knight said a workmate of the patient must have wrapped towels around the man's hand to stem the bleeding after the accident involving an industrial planer.

The ambulance crew that arrived then applied a tourniquet.

The patient was flown from Thames Hospital in a serious condition.

"Despite the severity of the patient's injury he was in good spirits and was still able to crack a few jokes," said Mr Knight.

The man has a "good support system around him," said Russell Clarke, Intensive Care Flight Paramedic.