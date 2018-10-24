Man in serious condition after being stabbed on bus in Auckland

A man is in serious condition after being stabbed on a bus in Auckland this afternoon, police say.

Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson said the incident in Henderson happened shortly after 4.10pm today.

The spokesperson said two people were seen fleeing the scene after the incident. They have now been found and are helping police with inquiries.

No one else is being sought over the stabbing at this time, the spokesperson said.

The injured man is being taken to hospital.

In a statement Auckland Transport say they are assisting police after the incident.

The say the bus driver immediately called police.