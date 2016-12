A 26-year-old man is being airlifted to Westport Hospital, a St John ambulance spokesperson said.

He’s in a serious condition after being pulled from the Buller River, near Reedys Rd, by friends he was with, she said.

St John ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

A police media spokesperson said the fire service was alerted to the incident on Reedys Rd in Westport on the West Coast at 4pm.