Man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in the knee in Waikato

Source:
A man in his late teens is in a serious but stable condition in Waikato after he was stabbed in the knee.
Emergency services were called to Lincoln Street in Morrinsville around 8pm yesterday.
A police spokesperson said a man in his late teens has suffered a stab wound below his knee.
"Although he’s lost a significant amount of blood, it’s not thought to be life threatening," he said.
Police said they want to speak to two men who were seen leaving the area.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news