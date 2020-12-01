TODAY |

Man in Northland shot by cops during incident which saw police dog badly injured

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been shot by police in an incident which also saw a police dog injured in Northland today, with both now in a critical condition.

The shootings took place near Dargaville this morning, police said. Source: 1 NEWS

The police dog was shot in the head after police confronted an armed man in Tangowahine, police confirmed. The small town is around 12km northeast of Dargaville. 

The man who shot the dog was shot by officers, police say. 

Both the man and the dog were raced to Dargaville Hospital in a critical condition and have now been flown to Auckland in separate helicopters, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Police were called at around 9.17am after a "suspicious person" was reported on Tangowahine Valley Road.

Details about the incident remain scarce and police say there is very limited communication in the area.

A rescue helicopter has been seen arriving at the Veterinary Specialist Group's emergency treatment centre in Mt Albert, Auckland, with a police dog handler's car parked outside the facility.

The dog was flown to Unitec in Auckland’s Mt Albert for treatment.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter were both at the scene of the shootings. 

More details from police are expected later today.

