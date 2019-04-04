Man in hospital after crashing stolen vehicle into patrol car, firing shots at police in Manawatū

A man has been arrested after firing shots at police and crashing a vehicle into a patrol car in Manawatū last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 30-year-old man is currently in hospital after he crashed the stolen vehicle at speed into a police patrol car near Feilding.

Police in Foxton were first alerted about the man’s driving at 5.30pm. When police tried to pull the man over he failed to stop.

The man then drove past a police car and fired a shot at an officer from his vehicle. The officer was unharmed.

Armed with a gun, the man abandoned his vehicle and approached another motorist forcing the person from their vehicle before leaving the Foxton area.

Police in Feilding then tried to stop the vehicle, but were forced to use road spikes after the man once again failed to stop.

After passing over the spikes, the man drove directly at the patrol car at speed firing another shot at police immediately before crashing into the police car.

No officers were injured in the crash.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand rescued the man from the vehicle before he was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.