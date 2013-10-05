 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Man in hospital after being shot by police in Nelson after making 'multiple threats to harm'

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man is in hospital following a police shooting in Nelson overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they tried to stop a vehicle after 1am when they noticed it was driving slowly and erratically.

The vehicle stopped on Vanguard Street and the driver ran off.

A police dog unit was called and the man was tracked to a property on Waimea Road.

The 34-year-old confronted the police officer, saying he was armed.

Armed police were then called to the property.

Superintendent Mike Johnson says the man "challenged" the officers and it was believed he was armed.

A police dog was deployed and officers fired a shot when the man continued to threaten them.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his elbow and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is in a stable condition.

Charges are yet to be laid.

NO GUN FOUND

Superintendent Johnson says no firearm has been found so far but a full scene examination is underway.

One officer involved was treated for a dog bite at hospital.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been advised of the incident.

Police will also review the incident alongside these other investigations and the officers involved are receiving welfare support.

"The man in this situation was known to Police and made multiple threats to harm the Police who attended this incident," says Superintendent Johnson.

"The staff managing this incident were very aware of the danger they faced and the need to contain this incident for their own safety and the safety of the wider community.

"While no Police officer expects to have to use potentially lethal force when they begin their shift, it is a very real risk and our staff are well trained to make the right tactical decisions based on the information they have at the time."

Related

Nelson

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
The former worker was charged with assault after punching the 89-year-old man in the head while changing his diaper.

Graphic warning: Canadian care worker punches vulnerable dementia patient 11 times in the head


2

Man in hospital after being shot by police in Nelson after making 'multiple threats to harm'

00:22
3
The US President isn't used to waiting, but Agata Kornhauser-Duda ignored his offer in favour of his wife.

Watch: Awkward! Donald Trump's handshake brutally rejected by Polish First Lady

4
Breakfast's political panel get their teeth into the issue of whether this fundraising source should be put on the chopping block.

Customer shocked to find large sum of cash hidden inside block of chocolate bought from Auckland store

5

Live stream: Breakfast

01:31
Professor of Public Health Richard Edwards says tens of thousands of kids are still being affected by second hand smoke.

Should smoking be banned in cars to keep Kiwi children healthy?

The authors of an Otago University study want the law introduced to protect against second-hand smoke.


00:22
The US President isn't used to waiting, but Agata Kornhauser-Duda ignored his offer in favour of his wife.

Watch: Awkward! Donald Trump's handshake brutally rejected by Polish First Lady

The embarrassing encounter adds to the long list of the US President's cringe-worthy encounters.

02:00
The Race Relations Commissioner has slammed the Government for not doing enough.

'Screaming out for answers' - victims of state care sexual abuse gather at Parliament calling for independent inquiry

Presenting a petition with 5000 plus signatures, former state wards demand apology and inquiry.

02:14
One spoke exclusively with 1 NEWS about why the system is in crisis.

'Significant concern' - intellectually disabled prisoners as well as prison guards' lives at risk, say top NZ psychiatrists

District Health Board bosses have outlined a health and safety "crisis" in prisons.

00:55
Fans came from as far as Kerikeri to Christchurch to see the America's Cup in the flesh.

'Everyone's turned up in this incredibly bad weather' - rain, distance can't keep Team New Zealand fans from victory parade

Fans came from as far as Christchurch to see the America’s Cup in the flesh.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ