Man in hospital after being shot by police in Nelson after making 'multiple threats to harm'

A man is in hospital following a police shooting in Nelson overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they tried to stop a vehicle after 1am when they noticed it was driving slowly and erratically.

The vehicle stopped on Vanguard Street and the driver ran off.

A police dog unit was called and the man was tracked to a property on Waimea Road.

The 34-year-old confronted the police officer, saying he was armed.

Armed police were then called to the property.

Superintendent Mike Johnson says the man "challenged" the officers and it was believed he was armed.

A police dog was deployed and officers fired a shot when the man continued to threaten them.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his elbow and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is in a stable condition.

Charges are yet to be laid.

NO GUN FOUND

Superintendent Johnson says no firearm has been found so far but a full scene examination is underway.

One officer involved was treated for a dog bite at hospital.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been advised of the incident.

Police will also review the incident alongside these other investigations and the officers involved are receiving welfare support.

"The man in this situation was known to Police and made multiple threats to harm the Police who attended this incident," says Superintendent Johnson.

"The staff managing this incident were very aware of the danger they faced and the need to contain this incident for their own safety and the safety of the wider community.