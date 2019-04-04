Man in hospital after apparent drive-by shooting in Rotorua, police searching for offenders

A man is in hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg after an apparent drive-by shooting in Rotorua last night, police say.

Police told 1 NEWS the shooting happened at an address on Wrigley Road. Police were alerted at about 11:20pm.

The man went to Rotorua Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

They are working to identify the vehicle and the individuals involved in the incident.

“We acknowledge these types of incidents are unsettling for the Rotorua community.”