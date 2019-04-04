TODAY |

Man in hospital after apparent drive-by shooting in Rotorua, police searching for offenders

Source:  1 NEWS

A man is in hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg after an apparent drive-by shooting in Rotorua last night, police say.

Police told 1 NEWS the shooting happened at an address on Wrigley Road. Police were alerted at about 11:20pm. 

The man went to Rotorua Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. 

They are working to identify the vehicle and the individuals involved in the incident.

“We acknowledge these types of incidents are unsettling for the Rotorua community.”

“While firearms events always present an unacceptable risk, we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the general public.”

