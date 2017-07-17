Man in his seventies recovering in hospital after lying trapped in caravan for three days

A man in his 70s is in hospital after falling and becoming trapped inside a campervan in Paeroa for three days.

Ambulance crew rescue man who was trapped inside a campervan in Paeroa for three days. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The man had fallen over inside his campervan and became trapped for several days between the front seat and foot pedal until ambulance and fire crews rescued him yesterday afternoon.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter team airlifted the man who was in a serious condition to Waikato Hospital.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter used to airlift seriously injured man to Waikato Hospital. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust