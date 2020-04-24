Man in his 60s becomes tenth person from Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home to die of Covid-19

Another man has died of Covid-19 in New Zealand, bringing the nation's death toll to 17.

The man in his 60s from Rosewood Rest Home has become the 10th victim from the Christchurch aged care facility.

The man had underlying health conditions.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay confirmed the news in a press conference today.

"This illustrates once again the impact that this disease can have on vulnerable people," she said.

"Every person we lose to Covid-19 is a tragedy, with family and friends left without their loved ones."

Today, there were five new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, bringing the total number of people who have or have had the virus to 1456.

The new cases are made up of two confirmed cases and three probable cases. One case is linked to overseas travel, three are linked to existing clusters in New Zealand and the remaining new case is still under investigation, but possibly linked to travel.

There are currently eight people in hospitals throughout the country with Covid-19. One of those people is in Middlemore Hospital in intensive care.

Now, 1095 people have recovered from the coronavirus, up on 30 from yesterday.

There are still 16 significant Covid-19 clusters in New Zealand, but 379 people who were part of those clusters have now recovered.