Man in his 50s left in critical condition after being run over by tractor north of Auckland

A man in his 50s has been left in a critical condition after being run over by a tractor north of Auckland this afternoon.

The man in his 50s was flown to Auckland City Hospital. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A Police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they received a report of the person being run over by a tractor at a propert on Martins Bay Road in Mahurangi East at 3:25pm.

A St Johns spokesperson added a helicopter had been dispatched to help with the incident and has since transported the man to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

An ambulance and first response unit were also present.

