Man in dispute with Tauranga City Council after being charged extra $1 for parking

At the end of every Fair Go programme, the show's hosts say, "No problem's too small".

Now, Jeremy Brooking has taken Fair Go at face value and contacted the consumer affairs show about his dispute with Tauranga City Council over an extra $1 he believes he has been charged for parking.

The Council used to charge $1 an hour for parking but last year raised the price up to $2 an hour.

However, when a credit card is used, the machine only takes payments in $1 increments from $1-6, and thereafter, takes only $2 increments so $8, $10 and $12.

Mr Brooking said he was forced to pay $8 for three-and-a-half hours of parking when the price should have been $7.

He has been wondering if other people might have been overcharged and has been trying to get an answer from Council for around eight weeks.

Tauranga City Council told Fair Go they don't believe anyone has been overcharged as a result of the price increase.

The Council said they have only had this one complaint, and they are fixing the machines so they will take $1 increments right up to the maximum daily charge of $12.