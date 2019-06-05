Man in custody after 'threats' made at Auckland's Whenuapai Air Force Base

A man has been arrested at Auckland's Whenuapai Air Force Base after threats were made.
Emergency services and the Armed Offenders Squad responded to the incident.
In a statement police say: "A male has been taken into custody without incident at Whenuapai Air Force Base, and is speaking with Police".
The statement goes on to say: "Emergency services responded to the base earlier this evening where the male had made threats.
"Cordons remain in place at roads leading to the base until further notice."