Man in custody after 'threats' made at Auckland's Whenuapai Air Force Base

A man has been arrested at Auckland's Whenuapai Air Force Base after threats were made.

Emergency services and the Armed Offenders Squad responded to the incident.

In a statement police say: "A male has been taken into custody without incident at Whenuapai Air Force Base, and is speaking with Police".

The statement goes on to say: "Emergency services responded to the base earlier this evening where the male had made threats. 

"Cordons remain in place at roads leading to the base until further notice."

    A man is now in custody over the incident that was resolved without any injuries. Source: 1 NEWS
