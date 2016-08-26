Man in custody after pair seriously assaulted with baseball bat outside New Plymouth liquor store

A 55-year-old man is in custody after police say two men were struck with a baseball bat and injured outside a New Plymouth liquor store yesterday.

Police say the incident happened at about 4.20pm on Wednesday outside the Mill Liquor Save on Powderham Street and both victims received significant injuries.

Police say they responded quickly and a man was arrested a short distance away.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday June 14 on two counts of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.