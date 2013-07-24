Man in custody after crossbow standoff in Taranaki

Source:
A man allegedly armed with a crossbow in Taranaki has been taken into custody overnight.
Police were called to a domestic incident at an address on Oxford Road, New Plymouth at 4pm yesterday.
Cordons were put in place as the standoff between police and the man ensued.
A police spokesman told 1 News the man was taken into custody before 3am following negotiations.
The cordons have been lifted in the area.
The incident follows last night's stand off in Whanganui when a man was shot by police.
Savey Kevin Sous, 32, was transported to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, but has since died.
