Man in custody after crossbow standoff in Taranaki

A man allegedly armed with a crossbow in Taranaki has been taken into custody overnight.

Police were called to a domestic incident at an address on Oxford Road, New Plymouth at 4pm yesterday.

Cordons were put in place as the standoff between police and the man ensued.

A police spokesman told 1 News the man was taken into custody before 3am following negotiations.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The cordons have been lifted in the area.

The incident follows last night's stand off in Whanganui when a man was shot by police.

Savey Kevin Sous, 32, was transported to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, but has since died.