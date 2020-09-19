TODAY |

Man in critical condition following shooting in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

A man is in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital following a shooting near Hereford Street this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition following the incident this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to the scene at 2pm where a man had suffered serious injuries as a result of a gunshot.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant said in a statement that police are currently talking to a number of people in relation to the shooting.

"Police want to reassure the community that while firearm events always present an unacceptable risk, it's believed there's no ongoing risk to the general public," Farrant said.

Scene examinations are currently underway and police are appealing to the public for any information that can assist with the investigation.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 105 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One new case of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ
2
Man in critical condition following shooting in Christchurch
3
Winston Peters says mortgage repayments for Māori and Pasifika need to be 30-40% lower
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
5
Cynthia reunited with kind young Northland man who jumped out of car to help mow her lawn
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One new case of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ
00:28

Police make arrests overnight while hunting for convicted killer who escaped hospital

National unveils energy policy that is 'better for the environment'

Labour promises to double sick leave to 10 days