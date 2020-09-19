Man in critical condition following shooting in Christchurch

A man is in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital following a shooting near Hereford Street this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene at 2pm where a man had suffered serious injuries as a result of a gunshot.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant said in a statement that police are currently talking to a number of people in relation to the shooting.

"Police want to reassure the community that while firearm events always present an unacceptable risk, it's believed there's no ongoing risk to the general public," Farrant said.

Scene examinations are currently underway and police are appealing to the public for any information that can assist with the investigation.