Man in critical condition after West Auckland assault

Emergency services are responding to reports of serious assault in Point Chevalier, West Auckland.

A St John’s Ambulance spokesperson told 1 NEWS that they had transported a male in a critical condition to Auckland Hospital.

Police are currently at the scene and have cordoned off the Magnum Motors car yard on Great North Road.

Witnesses say officers are currently talking to a group of young people at the scene.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS that they received a call at 9.44pm, alerting them to an unconscious man in the area.

Police could not provide any more information at this stage as they’re still trying to confirm the details.

