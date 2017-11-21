 

Man in critical condition after teen-stabbing in Christchurch

A teen has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in Christchurch.

The incident occurred at a Northcote Road address at around 2am this morning.

A 43-year-old man is in critical condition in Christchurch Hospital and police said a 19-year-old has been arrested in relation to the incident.

No one else is being sought.

Part of Northcote Road is cordoned off while a scene examination is carried out.

Detours have been put in place.

