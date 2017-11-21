Man in critical condition after teen-stabbing in Christchurch

Source:NZN
A teen has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in Christchurch.
The incident occurred at a Northcote Road address at around 2am this morning.
A 43-year-old man is in critical condition in Christchurch Hospital and police said a 19-year-old has been arrested in relation to the incident.
No one else is being sought.
Part of Northcote Road is cordoned off while a scene examination is carried out.
Detours have been put in place.
