Man in critical condition after reports of dispute involving gun in South Auckland

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after police received reports of a dispute involving a firearm in South Auckland.
Police say they received a report around 3.40pm today from someone advising they had seen a firearm present during a dispute between two people in Grayson Avenue, Papatoetoe.
Twenty minutes later, police received reports of a man presenting at Middlemore hospital with gunshot wounds. He is in a critical condition.
Police say they are still working to determine whether the two incidents are linked.