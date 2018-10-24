TODAY |

Man in critical condition after reports of dispute involving gun in South Auckland

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after police received reports of a dispute involving a firearm in South Auckland.

Police say they received a report around 3.40pm today from someone advising they had seen a firearm present during a dispute between two people in Grayson Avenue, Papatoetoe. 

Twenty minutes later, police received reports of a man presenting at Middlemore hospital with gunshot wounds. He is in a critical condition.

Police say they are still working to determine whether the two incidents are linked.

