Man in critical condition after injuring himself in Manukau police cell

A man is in Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition after injuring himself in a Manukau police cell.

Source: istock.com

The incident happened yesterday afternoon after police had attended an address in Ōtara where a man who was breaching his electronically monitored bail was located and arrested.

Counties Manukau District Commander Jill Rogers said in a statement that after the man was arrested he began "displaying unusual behaviour".

"He became aggressive in the patrol vehicle whilst returning to the Manukau Custody unit.

"Whilst in the custody unit, the man has continued to display erratic behaviour and tried to injure himself after being placed inside his cell.

"Custody staff have put the man in a restraint chair for his own safety and placed him under constant monitoring," Rogers said.

Shortly afterwards, the man’s condition was observed deteriorating and a doctor was immediately requested to examine him.

An ambulance was then requested and the man was transported to Middlemore Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Rogers said police have notified the man’s family and they are being provided with support.