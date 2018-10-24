Man in critical condition after gunshot wound to the leg in South Auckland

A man is in a critical condition following a shooting incident in the South Auckland suburb of Ōtara this afternoon.

Police received a report at about 3.03pm of a possible shooting on Billington Avenue, said Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va’aelua of Counties Manukau CIB.

Police arrived at the scene minutes later, where a male was located at an address with a serious leg wound, he said.

He has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Initial inquiries are underway to establish what has taken place, Mr Va’aelua said.

Police cordons are being set up on Billington Avenue and are expected to remain in place this evening while a scene examination is carried out, he said.