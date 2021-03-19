TODAY |

Man in critical condition after fatal Auckland stabbing in police custody at hospital, no charges laid

Source:  1 NEWS

A man in a critical condition following the fatal stabbings of two people in Auckland yesterday is in police custody in hospital, but no charges have been laid.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A large number of police are at the scene, which remains cordoned off as investigations continue. Source: 1 NEWS

The man was under police guard at Auckland Hospital in a critical but stable condition after the stabbing at an Epsom house yesterday, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

The homicide investigation was ongoing with post-mortem examinations on the man and woman who were killed due to be carried out this weekend, Detective Inspector Beard said.

“Police will not be in a position to release the victims’ names or any further details about them until those processes are completed over the coming days,” he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An injured person found at the scene in Epsom may hold the key to finding out what happened. Source: 1 NEWS

A fourth person who received superficial injuries has been discharged from hospital and was interviewed by police yesterday.

He is being provided with support.

The house on The Drive remains under guard but police say those who died were known to each other and there is no risk to the community.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Over a 1000 people feel magnitude 5.9 quake north-east of Gisborne
2
Joe Biden ‘fine’ after slipping multiple times climbing stairs to Air Force One
3
Man in critical condition after fatal Auckland stabbing in police custody at hospital, no charges laid
4
Fair Go: Burgled Auckland business owner sued for doing damage to fleeing getaway car
5
Drink driver who killed four children listens to grief-stricken father at sentencing
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kiwi teens' dreams limited by gender, racial stereotypes - study
03:27

Coat hanger finds its way back to Coromandel motel after 47 years
03:27

Meet Parliament's rising star, a dog named Frankie
03:52

New Zealand's smallest school back in business after five-year absence