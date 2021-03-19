Man in critical condition after fatal Auckland stabbing in police custody at hospital, no charges laid

A man in a critical condition following the fatal stabbings of two people in Auckland yesterday is in police custody in hospital, but no charges have been laid.

The man was under police guard at Auckland Hospital in a critical but stable condition after the stabbing at an Epsom house yesterday, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

The homicide investigation was ongoing with post-mortem examinations on the man and woman who were killed due to be carried out this weekend, Detective Inspector Beard said.

“Police will not be in a position to release the victims’ names or any further details about them until those processes are completed over the coming days,” he said.

A fourth person who received superficial injuries has been discharged from hospital and was interviewed by police yesterday.

He is being provided with support.