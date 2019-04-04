Man in critical condition after crashing into tree as police followed him after bank 'incident'

One man is in a critical condition after crashing into a tree following an “incident” at a bank in the Far North.

Police say they were notified about the incident at the bank in Paihia around 10.45am.

They say the person left the bank in a vehicle and was monitored by police, but no pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle, which was heading towards Moerewa on State Highway 1, then crashed into a tree around 11.45am, police said.

The man inside the vehicle was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition.

No one else was inside the vehicle.