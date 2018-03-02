Man in critical condition after collapsing during Golden Shears competition

Source:
A man is in critical condition after competing in last night's annual Golden Shears competition in Masterton.
Source: Te Karere
He was competing in the over-60's category when he collapsed on stage at the Masterton War Memorial Stadium.
An on-hand medic performed CPR immediately while organisers reportedly ushered the 800-strong crowd out of the hall.
Emergency services rushed the competitor to Masterton Hospital around 10:30pm.
With one day left, the three-day-long competition is expected to continue today.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news