Man in critical condition after collapsing during Golden Shears competition

A man is in critical condition after competing in last night's annual Golden Shears competition in Masterton. 

Ricci Stevens aiming to nail all three disciplines at Golden Shears

Source: Te Karere

He was competing in the over-60's category when he collapsed on stage at the Masterton War Memorial Stadium.

An on-hand medic performed CPR immediately while organisers reportedly ushered the 800-strong crowd out of the hall.

Emergency services rushed the competitor to Masterton Hospital around 10:30pm. 

With one day left, the three-day-long competition is expected to continue today.

