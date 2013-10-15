Man in critical condition after campervan explosion in Taupo

Source:
A man is in a critical condition after his campervan exploded in Taupo last night.
Fire and ambulance crews were called to the Equestrian Centre on Rapids Road at 10.40pm.
A fire spokeswoman told 1 NEWS that "most of his body has been burnt including his head, they may be superficial.
"The explosion appears to be caused by a gas leak in the campervan."
The man is in intensive care at Waikato Hospital.
A fire investigator will be examining the scene.
