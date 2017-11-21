Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Huntly

An Auckland Transport car park in Remuera has rankled some businesses and a local politician after posting signage banning entry for SUVs, vans, utes or any vehicle over 2000kg.

"I mean, no one knows how much their car weighs," Ōrākei Ward councillor Desley Simpson told Stuff, pointing out that plenty of residents own four by fours and SUVs – which she referred to as "Remuera tractors".

"People use that kind of vehicle to transport their kids and of course they shop in Remuera, particularly at the supermarket and local retailers," she added.

The Remuera Business Association has scheduled an "urgent consultation" with AT regarding the 36-year-old top level Clonbern Road facility, Stuff reports.

AT recently put up the new, more blunt signage after it became clear that weight restrictions were being ignored, spokesperson Mark Hannan said.