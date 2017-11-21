 

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Huntly

A man has received critical injuries after being stabbed in Huntly today.

Police say an investigation is underway after the incident on Kimhia Rd in the Waikato town at 5.10am.

They say a man, known to the victim, is assisting them with their inquiries.

The victim is in Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

A property on Burke Place is cordoned off and a scene examination is being carried out.

Two women have been arrested and charged over an aggravated robbery of two elderly people in their Christchurch home.

Police say a 39-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated robbery and two charges of aggravated assault, over the incident in Papanui yesterday.

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say after recognising the disturbance, a witness has called police who responded immediately and stopped the offenders a short distance away.

An Auckland Transport car park in Remuera has rankled some businesses and a local politician after posting signage banning entry for SUVs, vans, utes or any vehicle over 2000kg.

"I mean, no one knows how much their car weighs," Ōrākei Ward councillor Desley Simpson told Stuff, pointing out that plenty of residents own four by fours and SUVs – which she referred to as "Remuera tractors".

"People use that kind of vehicle to transport their kids and of course they shop in Remuera, particularly at the supermarket and local retailers," she added.

The Remuera Business Association has scheduled an "urgent consultation" with AT regarding the 36-year-old top level Clonbern Road facility, Stuff reports.

AT recently put up the new, more blunt signage after it became clear that weight restrictions were being ignored, spokesperson Mark Hannan said.

The facility has had problems with water ingress, but structural distress is not an issue, he told Stuff, adding that there are no plans to close the car park.

