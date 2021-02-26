Man in critical condition after being shot by police during Papatoetoe standoff

A man is in a critical condition after being shot by police during an incident in South Auckland tonight.
Police were called to the Avis Street property in Papatoetoe following reports of a gun being fired through a window of a neighbouring house around 5.50pm. Nobody was injured as a result of that shooting.
The police armed offenders squad and Eagle helicopter were brought in and cordens were put in place to surround the street.
Just before 8.30pm, a man appeared from the house carrying a gun and was shot by police, authorities said.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
According to police, a cordon will remain surrounding the property overnight and a scene examination will begin tomorrow.
A critical incident investigation into the shooting is now underway and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified, police said.