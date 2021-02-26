Man in critical condition after being shot by police during Papatoetoe standoff

A man is in a critical condition after being shot by police during an incident in South Auckland tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police were called to the Avis Street property in Papatoetoe following reports of a gun being fired through a window of a neighbouring house around 5.50pm. Nobody was injured as a result of that shooting.

The police armed offenders squad and Eagle helicopter were brought in and cordens were put in place to surround the street.

Just before 8.30pm, a man appeared from the house carrying a gun and was shot by police, authorities said.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

According to police, a cordon will remain surrounding the property overnight and a scene examination will begin tomorrow.