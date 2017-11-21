Man in critical condition after being shot in leg by his brother in Whakatane

Source:
A man has been shot in the leg by his brother in Whakatane this afternoon, and is in a critical condition.
Police car generic.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say they were called to an address on Kotorenui Rd, Tawera at around 2pm.
They say a man used a firearm to shoot his brother in the leg and the victim was transported to hospital via helicopter.
St John Ambulance says he's in a critical condition.
Both men are known to police and a scene examination is currently underway at the address.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news