Man in critical condition after being shot in leg by his brother in Whakatane

A man has been shot in the leg by his brother in Whakatane this afternoon, and is in a critical condition.

Police car generic.

Police say they were called to an address on Kotorenui Rd, Tawera at around 2pm.

They say a man used a firearm to shoot his brother in the leg and the victim was transported to hospital via helicopter.

St John Ambulance says he's in a critical condition.

Both men are known to police and a scene examination is currently underway at the address.

