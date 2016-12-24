Man in critical condition after being shot in cheek in Auckland

A 20-year-old man has been transported to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital after being shot in the cheek overnight.

Armed police stand guard outside the scene of the assault in Mangere. Source: 1 NEWS

St John's responded to reports of a gunshot wound on Windrush Close at Mangere at 4.30am.

Police confirmed the victim was shot in the cheek, and was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries.

He is currently in a critical condition.