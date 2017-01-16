Man in critical condition after being impaled in crash

A 21 year-old man was impaled when his car collided with a fence at Karaka, rural south Auckland this afternoon.

Fire Communications shift manager Colin Underdown told 1 NEWS the man was in a critical condition and had been transported to hospital.

"He has been hit in the shoulder after a piece of the fence came through the windscreen," Mr Underdown said.

A man was impaled in Karaka, rural south Auckland Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter