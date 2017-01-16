 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man in critical condition after being impaled in crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 21 year-old man was impaled when his car collided with a fence at Karaka, rural south Auckland this afternoon.

A 21 year-old man was impaled when his car collided with a fence at Karaka, rural south Auckland.
Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Fire Communications shift manager Colin Underdown told 1 NEWS the man was in a critical condition and had been transported to hospital.

"He has been hit in the shoulder after a piece of the fence came through the windscreen," Mr Underdown said.

A man was impaled in Karaka, rural south Auckland

A man was impaled in Karaka, rural south Auckland

Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene assisting Police, St John Ambulance and the Fire Service.

Related

Auckland

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:59
2
Esther Pakura says 16-year-old Jacob loved life, his friends, and his skateboard. He died in a suspected hit and run at the weekend.

Video: 'Why couldn't you stop?' Grieving mother of teen skater killed in hit-and-run sends emotional message to driver

00:14
3
A 21 year-old man was impaled when his car collided with a fence at Karaka, rural south Auckland.

Man in critical condition after being impaled in crash

00:29
4
Thirty-five cameras be rolled out over the next couple of months.

Drivers beware: New digital speed cameras could be coming to a road near you

5
Graeme Hart

Richest Kiwis own 20 per cent of wealth in NZ - new report

02:01
We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

'I've always wanted to know where I came from' – Kiwi mum goes online to track down birth parents

We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

01:55
It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

'I noticed the ground opening up...that's when I knew we were in trouble' - locomotive engineer reflects on Kaikoura quake experience

It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ