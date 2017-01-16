Man in critical condition after being impaled in crash

Source:
A 21 year-old man was impaled when his car collided with a fence at Karaka, rural south Auckland this afternoon.
Fire Communications shift manager Colin Underdown told 1 NEWS the man was in a critical condition and had been transported to hospital.
"He has been hit in the shoulder after a piece of the fence came through the windscreen," Mr Underdown said.
A man was impaled in Karaka, rural south Auckland
Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter
Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene assisting Police, St John Ambulance and the Fire Service.
