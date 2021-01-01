Man in critical condition after being hit by car at Pauanui

A man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a car at Pauanui on the Coromandel Peninsula.

A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car near Pauanui. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

State Highway 25 at Hikuai has been forced to close due to the crash which occurred just before 7am.

Diversions have been set up along State Highway 25A.