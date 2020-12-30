Man in critical condition after assault in suburban Christchurch

A man has suffered critical head injuries after an assault in suburban Christchurch last night.

At around midnight, emergency services were called to a residential address on Newmark St in Bishopdale, where a man with serious head injuries was found.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, Detective Inspector Mike Ford said.

“Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw what happened, or may have information that could be of use,” Detective Inspector Ford said

“Police would also like to speak to the family and friends of the injured man.”