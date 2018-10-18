 

Man in chase where police were allegedly fired upon had escaped court days earlier

One of the people arrested yesterday following a wild chase through Auckland in which shots were fired at officers is a wanted man who had escaped from a Waitakere District Court earlier in the week, according to court documents.

Police had previously asked the public to be on the lookout for Reilly Bowler, 22, but warned he was dangerous after he allegedly injured a probation officer while escaping the court on Wednesday.

He is now back in custody, with his next court appearance set for next week.

He faces 12 charges, including shooting at police, driving while disqualified and reckless driving. His co-accused faces 10 charges.

Bowler’s fugitive status came to an end yesterday afternoon when a car he was in was stopped in Rodney following a pursuit that involved at least 10 police cars, spike strips and armed officers.

The chase began on the Southern Motorway before crossing into the North Shore.

During today’s court appearance, a number of family members and supporters had to wait outside.

A justice of the peace approved a request to only let one member of his family inside the court over fears of another security breach.

