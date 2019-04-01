Man in cat mask wanted over arson incident at a Christchurch mall

Police are searching for a man caught on CCTV wearing a cat mask who was seen in the area of a suspicious blaze at a Christchurch mall last night.

Police say they were called around 11.40pm last night following a report of a suspicious fire at a store in the New Brighton Mall.

Initial reports suggest a door was also smashed. Numerous items were destroyed in the blaze according to police.

Man wearing a cat mask wanted by police over New Brighton Mall arson attack. Source: NZ Police

Police released a picture of a man they want to speak too over the incident who they describe as blond with a small build.

The man was wearing camouflage pants, a long-sleeve black-and-grey jumper, black-and-white shoes, and a cat mask.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may be able to identify the male pictured or who has any information that could help.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400 and quote file 190328/3291.