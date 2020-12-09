Man hospitalised with stab wounds after fight outside Mount Eden liquor store

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the leg in Auckland's Mount Eden this evening.

Police at the scene in Auckland's Mount Eden after a man was stabbed in the leg. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the corner of Dominion Road and Prospect Terrace at around 5.38pm, after a person was stabbed in the leg.

A police officer told 1 NEWS that two people, who’d exited a nearby liquor store, got into a fight.

One of them allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the other multiple times in the leg.

The man has been taken to Auckland City Hospital with moderate injuries, a St John spokesperson confirmed.

The other man is still to be located by police.

There is a patch of blood on the pavement and a small knife has been placed into an evidence bag.