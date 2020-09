Police have responded after a man was shot in the Auckland CBD this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At around 7.30am, police received a report of a person on Wyndham Street with a gun-shot injury, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The man was discovered by the caretaker at St Patrick's Cathedral, according to the NZ Herald.

He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

St Patrick's Cathedral on Wyndham Street. Source: 1 NEWS