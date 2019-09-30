TODAY |

Man hospitalised after second shooting in past 24 hours in Auckland's Waitematā district

Auckland’s Waitematā police are investigating a second shooting incident in their area in less than 24 hours. 

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS a man presented himself at a hospital at 5am with a gunshot wound.

“He's undergone surgery and is currently reported to be stable,” the spokesperson said.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the shooting. 

Police were unable to confirm to 1 NEWS which hospital the man attended, but NZ Herald reported it was a hospital “on the North Shore”.

'A person of great integrity' - Family pay tribute to fallen police officer Matthew Hunt

This would be the third person shot in the Waitematā region since yesterday when two police officers were shot in Massey in West Auckland, leaving Constable Matthew Hunt dead and the other officer injured.

